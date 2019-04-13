MLB Files are wanted by congressmen on regional sports Programs

Two congressmen need Major League Baseball to create records by April 25 connected to its attempt to purchase control of 21 regional sports programs.

They wrote to baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred on Thursday, saying they are cautious of”anticompetitive conduct” They asked for documents on acquisition and performance of the regional networks and MLB’s plans. In addition they want MLB officials to committee employees.

The Walt Disney Co. gained 22 regional sports programs as part of its $71 billion buy of 21st Century Fox’s entertainment business past month. The Justice Department said that Disney had to sell the networks as a condition of the deal. The Yankees’ YES Network is being sold individually by Disney.

“We’re worried that MLB’s potential expansion of its business to RSNs can raise the risk of anticompetitive conduct that harms American customers and, consequently, baseball itself,” the congressmen wrote. “This possible expansion also increases the question of if additional constraints on the team’s antitrust exemption are justified.”

The Supreme Court , which dominated the sport wasn’t interstate commerce granted baseball an antitrust exemption in 1922. Congress passed which makes the employment of major league players issue to law.

