Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) and ERSTE GRP BK A/S (EBKDY) Critical Analysis

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) and ERSTE GRP BK A/S (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ERSTE GRP BK A/S has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and ERSTE GRP BK A/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group $54.79 billion 1.20 $8.91 billion $0.71 7.08 ERSTE GRP BK A/S $9.04 billion 1.94 $1.49 billion $1.66 12.31

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than ERSTE GRP BK A/S. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ERSTE GRP BK A/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. ERSTE GRP BK A/S pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group pays out 22.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ERSTE GRP BK A/S pays out 41.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.1% of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and ERSTE GRP BK A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group 15.31% 6.30% 0.36% ERSTE GRP BK A/S 19.42% 8.83% 0.70%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and ERSTE GRP BK A/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group 0 0 4 0 3.00 ERSTE GRP BK A/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

ERSTE GRP BK A/S beats Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc., a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan and internationally. Its Retail Banking Business Group segment offers a range of products and services, such as bank deposits, loans, asset management and administration services, investment products, and settlement services. This segment also provides annuity, single premium whole life, flat-rate premium whole life, medical, cancer, and nursing-care insurance products; testamentary trust services; housing loans; Internet banking services; and credit cards. The company's Corporate Banking Business Group segment provides loans and fund management, and remittance and foreign exchange services; securities businesses, syndicated loans, and structured finance; investment banking services; and transaction and trust banking services. Its Trust Assets Business Group segment offers asset management and administration services for products, such as pension trusts and security trusts. This segment also provides a range of services to corporate and other pension funds comprising pension fund management and administration, advice on pension schemes, and payment of benefits to scheme members. The company's Global Business Group segment offers project finance, export credit agency, and financing through asset-backed commercial papers; and investment banking services, such as debt and equity issuance and M&A advisory services, as well as consumer finance, investment, asset management, and other financial products and services to individuals, large corporations, financial institutions, and sovereign and multinational organizations. Its Global Markets Business Group segment offers financing, hedging, and investing solutions to retail, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers; and asset and liability management services. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

ERSTE GRP BK A/S Company Profile

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to the retail and corporate customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management and Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, Group Corporate Center, and Intragroup Elimination segments. It offers savings and current accounts, mortgage and consumer loans, working capital finance, accounts receivable purchasing, structured trade finance, and supply chain finance services; loan syndication services; letters of credit, guarantees, investment finance, acquisition and leveraged finance, commercial real estate finance, buyer's credit, and revolving export credit lines; liquidity management; and hedging and documentary collection services. The company also provides private banking, asset management, investment banking, securities and derivatives trading, portfolio management, project finance, foreign trade financing, corporate finance, capital market and money market, foreign exchange trading, and leasing and factoring services; phone, online, and mobile banking services; and leasing, insurance, investment, and building society products, as well as credit cards. In addition, it offers real estate development and lending; advisory services related to acquisition, divestment, and merger, as well as risk management; analysis services for stock, bond, and commodity markets; and custody and brokerage services. The company operates through 2,565 branches in seven countries. Erste Group Bank AG was founded in 1819 and is headquartered in Vienna, Austria.

