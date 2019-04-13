Mitchells & Butlers (MAB) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) in a report published on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.46) price target on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Friday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 265 ($3.46) to GBX 285 ($3.72) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Liberum Capital raised Mitchells & Butlers to a hold rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 270 ($3.53) in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mitchells & Butlers to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 390 ($5.10) in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Mitchells & Butlers presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 292.22 ($3.82).

LON MAB traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 265.50 ($3.47). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,480. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88. Mitchells & Butlers has a 1-year low of GBX 235 ($3.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 294.40 ($3.85). The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.55.

In other news, insider Phil Urban bought 15,115 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 263 ($3.44) per share, with a total value of £39,752.45 ($51,943.62). Insiders purchased a total of 15,263 shares of company stock valued at $4,016,417 in the last ninety days.

Mitchells & Butlers Company Profile

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. It operates its pubs and restaurants under the Harvester, Toby Carvery, All Bar One, Miller & Carter, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse, Vintage Inns, Browns, Castle, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Innkeeper's Lodge, Alex, and Ember Inns brands and formats.

