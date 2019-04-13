MIRQ (MRQ) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $52.00

MIRQ (CURRENCY:MRQ) traded 27.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 13th. One MIRQ coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. MIRQ has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $52.00 worth of MIRQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MIRQ has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded 32.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000819 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000129 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000058 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PayDay Coin (PDX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Adenz (DNZ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MIRQ Profile

MIRQ (CRYPTO:MRQ) is a coin. MIRQ’s total supply is 2,085,844 coins. The official website for MIRQ is mirq.io . MIRQ’s official Twitter account is @MIRQCOIN

MIRQ Coin Trading

MIRQ can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIRQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIRQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MIRQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

