Minerva Neurosciences (NERV) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NERV. BidaskClub raised Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th.

Shares of NERV stock opened at $7.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.59 million, a P/E ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.46. Minerva Neurosciences has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $12.95.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). On average, analysts predict that Minerva Neurosciences will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 356.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 11,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 8,993 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 6,070 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the period. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia.

