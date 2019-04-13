Millennium Management LLC Has $6.61 Million Stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) by 86.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 239,793 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,884 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia were worth $6,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 71.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,665 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the third quarter valued at about $231,000. 25.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Grupo Financiero Galicia alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on GGAL shares. BidaskClub upgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 12th. ValuEngine cut Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GGAL opened at $25.61 on Friday. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a 52-week low of $18.30 and a 52-week high of $67.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/13/millennium-management-llc-has-6-61-million-stake-in-grupo-financiero-galicia-s-a-ggal.html.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Banking, Regional Credit Cards, Insurance, and Other Grupo Galicia Businesses segments. It offers corporate banking services to companies; credit and debit cards, loans, and financing advice to various agricultural-sector clients; foreign trade transaction services; and e-banking services.

Read More: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.