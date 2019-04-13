Millennium Management LLC Has $6.52 Million Position in Five Below Inc (FIVE)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 145.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,773 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Five Below worth $6,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Five Below by 270.3% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 602.5% in the fourth quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Five Below from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Five Below from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Five Below from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Buckingham Research upped their target price on Five Below from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Five Below from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.40.

Shares of FIVE opened at $134.97 on Friday. Five Below Inc has a one year low of $69.37 and a one year high of $136.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $602.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Five Below Inc will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as beauty products comprising nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

