Millennium Management LLC Acquires 77,736 Shares of Andersons Inc (ANDE)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Andersons Inc (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 56.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 214,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 77,736 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Andersons were worth $6,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ANDE. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Andersons by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,918,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,119,000 after acquiring an additional 115,375 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Andersons by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,885,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,657,000 after purchasing an additional 56,319 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Andersons by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,885,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,657,000 after acquiring an additional 56,319 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Andersons by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,542,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,984,000 after acquiring an additional 141,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in Andersons by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 969,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,964,000 after acquiring an additional 115,210 shares in the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Andersons alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ANDE opened at $32.96 on Friday. Andersons Inc has a 52-week low of $27.62 and a 52-week high of $41.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $812.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Andersons had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 1.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ANDE. BidaskClub downgraded Andersons from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Andersons from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

In other news, insider Corbett J. Jorgenson sold 750 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total value of $28,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,482.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Valerie M. Blanchett sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total value of $52,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,034.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,611 shares of company stock valued at $238,853. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Millennium Management LLC Acquires 77,736 Shares of Andersons Inc (ANDE)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/13/millennium-management-llc-acquires-77736-shares-of-andersons-inc-ande.html.

Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Grain segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

Recommended Story: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Andersons Inc (NASDAQ:ANDE).

Receive News & Ratings for Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.