MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 214,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 61,204 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.24% of MGM Growth Properties worth $5,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MGM Growth Properties alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MGP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Friday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.70.

MGP opened at $32.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.53. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 52 week low of $25.50 and a 52 week high of $32.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.16 million. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts predict that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is 83.41%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/13/mgm-growth-properties-llc-mgp-shares-sold-by-bank-of-new-york-mellon-corp.html.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

See Also: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.