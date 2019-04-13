Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Boosts Stake in LGI Homes Inc (LGIH)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 286.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LGIH. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $38,684,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 52.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,690,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,181,000 after acquiring an additional 577,909 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $11,002,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 1,235.8% in the fourth quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 240,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,873,000 after acquiring an additional 222,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,664,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,283,000 after acquiring an additional 186,150 shares during the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LGIH shares. BidaskClub raised shares of LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. LGI Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.90.

LGI Homes stock opened at $66.84 on Friday. LGI Homes Inc has a 1 year low of $37.16 and a 1 year high of $81.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 15.92 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.57.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.03). LGI Homes had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 26.36%. The firm had revenue of $425.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LGI Homes Inc will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jack Anthony Lipar sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $297,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 80,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,594,704.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Charles Michael Merdian sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $686,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,259 shares of company stock valued at $7,061,262 in the last ninety days. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

