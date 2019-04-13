Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Boosts Holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 371.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,453 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 8,237 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 103.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Rex Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter worth $267,000. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WGO shares. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries to $34.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Winnebago Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.83.

Shares of Winnebago Industries stock opened at $35.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.77 and a twelve month high of $47.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.48.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 25th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 19.11%. The company had revenue of $432.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Winnebago Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 13.97%.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Happe bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.19 per share, for a total transaction of $102,165.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,226.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bryan L. Hughes bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.58 per share, for a total transaction of $73,950.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 19,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,539.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

