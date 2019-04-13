Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Acquires 12,710 Shares of AVX Co. (AVX)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in shares of AVX Co. (NYSE:AVX) by 385.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,007 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,710 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in AVX were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AVX by 117.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in AVX by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,765 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in AVX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in AVX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in AVX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. 25.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AVX alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AVX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th.

In other news, SVP Peter Venuto sold 6,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total transaction of $116,253.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,162.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AVX opened at $18.50 on Friday. AVX Co. has a 12-month low of $14.21 and a 12-month high of $21.48. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 1.13.

AVX (NYSE:AVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $442.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.00 million. AVX had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 10.27%. AVX’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AVX Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Acquires 12,710 Shares of AVX Co. (AVX)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/13/metropolitan-life-insurance-co-ny-acquires-12710-shares-of-avx-co-avx.html.

AVX Profile

AVX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and resells various electronic components, interconnect devices, sensing and control devices, and related products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Components; Interconnect, Sensing and Control Devices; and Kyocera Electronic Devices Resale.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for AVX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.