Metlife (MET) Given New $47.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Metlife (NYSE:MET) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank from $46.00 to $47.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.49% from the stock’s previous close.

MET has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Metlife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Metlife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Metlife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.06 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Metlife presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.76.

Shares of MET opened at $45.86 on Friday. Metlife has a 52 week low of $37.76 and a 52 week high of $48.92. The company has a market cap of $43.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. Metlife had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Metlife will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 2,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total transaction of $118,583.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,503.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 10,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $456,964.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,138,701.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Metlife during the 4th quarter valued at $450,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Metlife by 326.1% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 43,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 33,282 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Metlife by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,202,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,603,000 after buying an additional 620,879 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of Metlife by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 36,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Metlife in the 4th quarter valued at $1,785,000. 76.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

