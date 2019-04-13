MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Sells 15,448 Shares of Easterly Government Properties Inc (DEA)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) by 36.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,448 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 131,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $160,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,340.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 8,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $147,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 64,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,161,187.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,125 shares of company stock worth $667,863. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

DEA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. Raymond James upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.

DEA opened at $17.87 on Friday. Easterly Government Properties Inc has a one year low of $15.16 and a one year high of $21.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.30). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $48.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties Inc will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Easterly Government Properties Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

