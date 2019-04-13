MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in TTM Technologies, Inc. (TTMI)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 35.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,439 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,029 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Miles Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 20,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period.

NASDAQ TTMI opened at $12.73 on Friday. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.97 and a 12-month high of $19.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 2.26.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $711.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TTMI shares. BidaskClub raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

In related news, insider Jon Pereira sold 5,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $67,940.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,183.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Tony Sanchez sold 6,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $81,031.47. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,019.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,786 shares of company stock worth $438,712. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

