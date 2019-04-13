Methanex Co. (MEOH) Position Boosted by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 221,582 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,327 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Methanex were worth $10,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Methanex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Methanex by 415.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Methanex in the third quarter valued at approximately $181,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Methanex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Methanex in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Methanex alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Methanex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. ValuEngine lowered Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Tudor Pickering lowered Methanex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target (down from $80.00) on shares of Methanex in a research note on Friday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.43.

NASDAQ MEOH opened at $58.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.55. Methanex Co. has a 52 week low of $45.48 and a 52 week high of $83.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $977.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.13 million. Methanex had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 31.00%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Methanex Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.24%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/13/methanex-co-meoh-position-boosted-by-bank-of-america-corp-de.html.

Methanex Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX).

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.