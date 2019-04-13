Mercury General Co. (MCY) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Mercury General by 460.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury General during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury General during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Institutional investors own 48.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mercury General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mercury General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

In other Mercury General news, Director George Gwyer Braunegg acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.86 per share, with a total value of $25,430.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 34.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MCY opened at $50.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 0.23. Mercury General Co. has a 12 month low of $43.46 and a 12 month high of $61.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($1.00). The business had revenue of $850.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.44 million. Mercury General had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Mercury General Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.627 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 139.44%.

About Mercury General

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. Its automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

