Merck KGaA (MRK) Given a €100.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €108.00 ($125.58) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €105.00 ($122.09) price objective on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. UBS Group set a €115.00 ($133.72) price objective on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Merck KGaA currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €100.85 ($117.27).

MRK traded down €2.06 ($2.40) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €97.18 ($113.00). 896,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Merck KGaA has a one year low of €76.60 ($89.07) and a one year high of €115.00 ($133.72).

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. The company offers prescription medicines to treat infertility, growth hormone deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, multiple sclerosis, and colorectal cancer, as well as carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

