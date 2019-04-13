Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases Shares of 17,110 Aon PLC (AON)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,487,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AON by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. lifted its position in AON by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 4,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in AON by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in AON by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in AON by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 8,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AON. Barclays upped their price objective on AON from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut AON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AON in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on AON in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.30.

Shares of AON opened at $176.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Aon PLC has a 1-year low of $134.82 and a 1-year high of $176.30.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. AON had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 43.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Aon PLC will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. AON’s payout ratio is currently 19.61%.

In other news, General Counsel Peter M. Lieb sold 15,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.77, for a total value of $2,603,298.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 17,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,268.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.66, for a total value of $214,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,572.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,470 shares of company stock valued at $12,756,050. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

