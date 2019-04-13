Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Invests $2.98 Million in CSX Co. (CSX) Stock

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 47,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,977,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in CSX by 11,871.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,486,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 11,390,771 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter worth $463,481,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter worth $370,449,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,161,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,438,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of CSX by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,803,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $651,908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462,931 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Argus decreased their price target on CSX from $84.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on CSX to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.64.

In related news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle sold 1,930,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $125,489,973.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,891.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $76.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.29. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $55.39 and a twelve month high of $77.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.34.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 27.01%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

CSX declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 9.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

