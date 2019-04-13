Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys Shares of 35,222 SYSCO Co. (SYY)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 35,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,207,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in SYSCO in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SYSCO in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in SYSCO by 244.1% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in SYSCO by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SYSCO in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYY opened at $69.01 on Friday. SYSCO Co. has a 12-month low of $59.44 and a 12-month high of $75.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.54.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. SYSCO had a return on equity of 71.45% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that SYSCO Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. SYSCO’s payout ratio is 49.68%.

Several brokerages have commented on SYY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital set a $75.00 price objective on SYSCO and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SYSCO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

In related news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 707,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total transaction of $46,874,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Russell T. Libby sold 60,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $3,813,890.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,968,649.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 789,477 shares of company stock worth $52,157,382 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.88% of the company’s stock.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

