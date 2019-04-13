Mercantil Bank Holding Corp (AMTB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Mercantil Bank Holding Corp (NASDAQ:AMTB) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.80.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMTB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercantil Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks set a $18.00 target price on shares of Mercantil Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Mercantil Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. FIG Partners began coverage on shares of Mercantil Bank in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Mercantil Bank in a research note on Monday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

In other Mercantil Bank news, major shareholder Servicios Financiero Mercantil sold 2,112,321 shares of Mercantil Bank stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total value of $28,474,087.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMTB. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mercantil Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mercantil Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $195,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Mercantil Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Mercantil Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mercantil Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMTB opened at $15.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $686.88 million and a PE ratio of 11.69. Mercantil Bank has a 52-week low of $10.65 and a 52-week high of $259.23.

Mercantil Bank (NASDAQ:AMTB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $68.78 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Mercantil Bank will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mercantil Bank

Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation offers banking products and services. It offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

