Menlo Therapeutics Inc (MNLO) Shares Bought by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Menlo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MNLO) by 70.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,256,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 931,528 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. owned 0.10% of Menlo Therapeutics worth $17,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Menlo Therapeutics by 365.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 596,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after acquiring an additional 468,759 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Menlo Therapeutics by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 528,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,201,000 after acquiring an additional 74,683 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Menlo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Menlo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Menlo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $184,000. 71.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MNLO opened at $7.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 3.63. Menlo Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $3.74 and a 1 year high of $12.00.

Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.80) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Menlo Therapeutics Inc will post -3.39 EPS for the current year.

MNLO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Menlo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Menlo Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

About Menlo Therapeutics

Menlo Therapeutics Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis.

