Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD) Stake Increased by Burleson & Company LLC

Burleson & Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,684 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Mcdonald’s accounts for about 1.0% of Burleson & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marathon Capital Management grew its stake in Mcdonald’s by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 1,717 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. United Income Inc. acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $550,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in Mcdonald’s by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 152,951 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $27,159,000 after purchasing an additional 8,368 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,398 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL now owns 7,944 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MCD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mcdonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $202.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Stephens upgraded Mcdonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $196.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.50.

MCD opened at $191.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $144.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.53. Mcdonald’s Corp has a twelve month low of $153.13 and a twelve month high of $192.28.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 104.38% and a net margin of 28.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.73%.

In other news, EVP David Ogden Fairhurst sold 76,411 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.25, for a total transaction of $13,620,260.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,158,607.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert Lane Gibbs sold 22,036 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.95, for a total value of $3,987,414.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 129,775 shares of company stock worth $23,249,437. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

