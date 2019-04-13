MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (MKC) VP Michael R. Smith Sells 9,200 Shares of Stock

MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) VP Michael R. Smith sold 9,200 shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total transaction of $1,421,308.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,720,132.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock opened at $153.86 on Friday. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a fifty-two week low of $99.53 and a fifty-two week high of $156.00. The company has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.78.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Analysts expect that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.88%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,106,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,727,000 after purchasing an additional 18,346 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 21.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 268.2% in the third quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the third quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MKC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Consumer Edge raised shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $108.00 price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.57.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

