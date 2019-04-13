Maxim Group Initiates Coverage on Co-Diagnostics (CODX)

Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on Co-Diagnostics in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ CODX opened at $1.08 on Tuesday. Co-Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $6.66.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Co-Diagnostics stock. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Co-Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CODX) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,027 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc’s holdings in Co-Diagnostics were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Co-Diagnostics Company Profile

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. Co-Diagnostics, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

