Maxim Group Initiates Coverage on Co-Diagnostics (CODX)

Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on Co-Diagnostics in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company.
Shares of NASDAQ CODX opened at $1.08 on Tuesday. Co-Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $6.66.
Co-Diagnostics Company Profile
Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. Co-Diagnostics, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.
