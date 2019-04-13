Maxcoin (MAX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $6.00

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. One Maxcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0162 or 0.00000318 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, Bittylicious and YoBit. During the last seven days, Maxcoin has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. Maxcoin has a total market cap of $992,752.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Maxcoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $119.59 or 0.02354115 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00481547 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00021095 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00010818 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00021975 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00018496 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00010276 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 188.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002052 BTC.

About Maxcoin

Maxcoin (MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 6th, 2014. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. Maxcoin’s official website is www.maxcoinproject.org . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Maxcoin

Maxcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittylicious, Cryptohub and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maxcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maxcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maxcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maxcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.