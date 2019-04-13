Mattel (MAT) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Mattel have underperformed the industry in a month’s time. Notably, the Toys "R" Us liquidation significantly affected the company’s performance over the past few quarters and might continue to do so in the near term. A challenging retail environment for toys along with forex headwinds is an added concern. Moreover, a slowdown in China operations is worrisome. Earnings estimates for current-quarter and year have also witnessed downward revisions over the past 30 days. Even so, Mattel expects its Cars franchise, investments in emerging markets and key power brands — Barbie, Hot Wheels and Fisher-Price — to drive growth. Mattel has been seriously focusing on accelerating its presence in Europe, Latin American and Asian countries. Further, Mattel is focusing on margin expansions through cumulative cost savings.”

MAT has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Mattel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Mattel from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Mattel to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Cfra downgraded Mattel to a sell rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Mattel in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Mattel has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.46.

MAT stock opened at $13.60 on Wednesday. Mattel has a fifty-two week low of $9.09 and a fifty-two week high of $17.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 1.46.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.15. Mattel had a negative return on equity of 43.47% and a negative net margin of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.72) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mattel will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Eilola sold 10,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $171,410.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Joseph J. Euteneuer bought 20,000 shares of Mattel stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $279,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 55,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,472.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 129,425 shares of company stock valued at $1,807,179. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mattel by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Cumberland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Mattel by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 92,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in Mattel by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Mattel by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 77,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Mattel by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 279,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the period.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of toy products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: North America, International, and American Girl. It offers Mattel Girls & Boys branded products, including Barbie dolls and accessories, Monster High, DC Super Hero Girls, Enchantimals, Polly Pocket, Hot Wheels and Matchbox vehicles and play sets, CARS, DC Comics, WWE Wrestling, Minecraft, Toy Story, and games and puzzles.

