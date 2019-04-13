Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA Has $679,000 Stake in Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 656 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 9,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,132,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 22,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,595,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 491 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 4,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,598,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Tufton Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 9,977 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,332,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,217.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $842.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $970.11 and a 1 year high of $1,273.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $12.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.86 by $1.91. The company had revenue of $39.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.91 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 22.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 47.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, VP Amie Thuener O’toole sold 89 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,195.32, for a total value of $106,383.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,784.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 38 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,100.00, for a total value of $41,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,485 shares of company stock worth $17,768,923 in the last ninety days. 13.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,380.00 target price (up previously from $1,300.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,250.00 to $1,355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,420.00 target price (up previously from $1,390.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,349.78.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

