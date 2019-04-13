MARK.SPACE Hits Market Cap of $4.75 Million (MRK)

MARK.SPACE (CURRENCY:MRK) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 13th. MARK.SPACE has a market cap of $4.75 million and approximately $115,195.00 worth of MARK.SPACE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MARK.SPACE token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000123 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha, IDEX, COSS and Liquid. During the last seven days, MARK.SPACE has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00012430 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00055700 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000616 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00005760 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000577 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Banyan Network (BBN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000100 BTC.

MARK.SPACE Token Profile

MARK.SPACE (MRK) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 20th, 2017. MARK.SPACE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 763,655,757 tokens. The Reddit community for MARK.SPACE is /r/markspace . MARK.SPACE’s official Twitter account is @markspaceio . The official website for MARK.SPACE is mark.space . MARK.SPACE’s official message board is medium.com/@markspace

MARK.SPACE Token Trading

MARK.SPACE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, BTC-Alpha, COSS and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MARK.SPACE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MARK.SPACE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MARK.SPACE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

