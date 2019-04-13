Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $5.12 Million Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE)

Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,451 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,498 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $5,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Paracle Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 555.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 7,780 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF stock opened at $28.68 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $24.47 and a 1-year high of $30.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.1189 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 25th.

