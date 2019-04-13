Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $3.78 Million Holdings in Lexington Realty Trust (LXP)

Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 417,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,710 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned about 0.18% of Lexington Realty Trust worth $3,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LXP opened at $9.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.00. Lexington Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $7.59 and a 1-year high of $9.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $87.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.04 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 57.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.71%.

LXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

Lexington Realty Trust Profile

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

