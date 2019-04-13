Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $2.96 Million Position in Crh Plc (CRH)

Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,538 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $2,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CRH by 128.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,144 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 19,757 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CRH by 291.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,330 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,713 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CRH by 113.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,653,000 after acquiring an additional 91,721 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of CRH by 2,073.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 289,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,459,000 after acquiring an additional 275,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of CRH by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 55,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. 4.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CRH alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CRH opened at $33.01 on Friday. Crh Plc has a one year low of $24.62 and a one year high of $38.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.56.

The firm also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.5928 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is 41.48%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRH. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CRH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/13/manning-napier-group-llc-has-2-96-million-position-in-crh-plc-crh.html.

CRH Profile

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, architectural products, shutters and awnings, and perimeter protection and network access products.

Featured Article: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH).

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.