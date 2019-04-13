Malaysia’s Mahathir says anti-fake news laws could be abused

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Tuesday defended Singapore’s proposed legislation to battle”online falsehoods,” but his Malaysian counterpart Mahathir Mohamad warned that anti-fake news laws were a double-edged sword which may be abused by authorities to stay in power.

The two leaders were speaking after annual discussions aimed at resolving disputes on the amount of water , airspace control and maritime boundaries that had strained ties because Mahathir’s alliance swept last 39,, Tuesday.

Lee said several nations such as France, Germany and Australia have laws to fight fake news.

Singapore took prior to the authorities unveiled a statement in parliament a week to combat fake information, to deliberate on the issue, he said. The law permits the government to eliminate content it deems untrue and includes a jail term of up to 10 decades and hefty fines.

“This is the problem of bogus news and willful false statement being proliferated online. It is a serious problem which confronts many countries,” Lee said in a joint news conference.

“Singapore is not the only one that has laws on this matter. Even the French has done so, the Germans have done. The Australians have just done something similar and draconian. Even the British are considering doing this as well. So Singapore needed to do so and we had a lengthy procedure… finally we’ve got this announcement and it will be debated in the house and I expect eventually it will become legislation,” he explained.

Lee refused criticisms from faith groups including Reporters Without Borders which had voiced fear the law could stifle free speech in Singapore, which has stern laws on dissent and protests.

“They criticized lots of things about Singapore’s press management but what we do have functioned for Singapore. And it’s our goal to continue to do. And that I think (the new law) will probably be a significant step forward in this respect,” he added.

Mahathir said as it guaranteed his administration will soon repeal the law against news of Malaysia. The government is expected to push it although the Senate blocked an attempt.

“For us, we will need to learn to manage such bogus news. As soon as we have laws that prevent individuals from expressing their views, then we are afraid the government will abuse the law as it’s occurred in the past government,” Mahathir said. “We do not want any government, whether or not succeeding governments, to make use of this law so as to tell and create fake information so as to keep themselves. Of course it will be tricky to handle, but we believe we could take that the challenges and we could deal with that.”

The law, which takes a penalty of up to six years in prison and a fine for offenders, was rushed by the government before the election of last May . Najib Razak coalition was ousted leading to Malaysia’s first transition of power in 1957, in the vote.

Despite tensions over the months, both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to solve territorial rows in an amicable way.

Since Mahathir — until he stepped down in 2003, who was premier for 22 years — returned to power, he has postponed a high-speed rail link that could reduce travel time between Singapore and Kuala Lumpur to 90 minutes. Mahathir has also required a hike in the price of water Malaysia supplies to the city-state under a decades-old treaty. Officials from the two countries have also aired disputes over airspace and maritime difficulties.

The neighbors have agreed to operate with plans for delimitation work in their differences to begin at a month and Malaysia to recover airspace.

Mahathir said the two nations will”carry on the momentum of positive consequences” and Lee added that they will find win-win results.

Both countries were merged because of financial and political differences, but separated two decades later in 1963.