Main Street Capital Co. (MAIN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Main Street Capital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.62. Main Street Capital also reported earnings per share of $0.63 during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Main Street Capital will report full-year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Main Street Capital.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 72.08%. The firm had revenue of $59.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.60 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MAIN. Zacks Investment Research cut Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. National Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

Shares of NYSE:MAIN traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.39. The stock had a trading volume of 155,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,184. Main Street Capital has a 12-month low of $31.95 and a 12-month high of $40.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 92.31%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Main Street Capital by 969,029.0% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 300,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,567,000 after acquiring an additional 300,399 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC purchased a new position in Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,621,000. Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,862,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Main Street Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,122,000. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD purchased a new position in Main Street Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,781,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.22% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

Recommended Story: Straddles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Main Street Capital (MAIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.