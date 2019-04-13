Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 244,225 Shares of Empire State Realty Trust Inc (ESRT)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) by 80.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 244,225 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,032,609 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $365,961,000 after purchasing an additional 550,352 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,202,774 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $130,954,000 after purchasing an additional 492,758 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 9,114,000 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $129,692,000 after purchasing an additional 485,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,097,500 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $58,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.73% of the company's stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ESRT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Empire State Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

NYSE ESRT opened at $15.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 6.90 and a quick ratio of 6.90. Empire State Realty Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $13.66 and a 1-year high of $17.86.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $123.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.75 million. Empire State Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 10.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Empire State Realty Trust Inc will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building.

