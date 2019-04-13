Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 900 Shares of New Mountain Finance Corp. (NMFC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.10% of New Mountain Finance worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in New Mountain Finance in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance in the third quarter worth $154,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,856 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance in the third quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance in the fourth quarter worth $175,000. 33.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised New Mountain Finance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut New Mountain Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 12th.

NYSE NMFC opened at $13.77 on Friday. New Mountain Finance Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.06 and a 12 month high of $14.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.88%. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.55%.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

New Mountain Finance Corp. is a private equity fund and close-eneded non-diversified management investment company. It invests in middle-market companies. The firm targets companies operating in the fields of business services, consumer services, education, federal services, healthcare facilities, healthcare information technology, healthcare services, industrial services, and information services.

