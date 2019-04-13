Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $995,000 Position in Gulfport Energy Co. (GPOR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Gulfport Energy were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GPOR. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Gulfport Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Gulfport Energy by 502.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 392,836 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 327,650 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gulfport Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Gulfport Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Gulfport Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. 97.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gulfport Energy alerts:

GPOR has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gulfport Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Gulfport Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Gulfport Energy in a research report on Friday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gulfport Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Capital One Financial cut shares of Gulfport Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPOR opened at $7.74 on Friday. Gulfport Energy Co. has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $13.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 4.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.96.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Gulfport Energy had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 31.77%. The business had revenue of $415.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.23 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gulfport Energy Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gulfport Energy news, CEO David M. Wood purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.06 per share, for a total transaction of $80,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 360,610 shares in the company, valued at $2,906,516.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $995,000 Position in Gulfport Energy Co. (GPOR)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/13/macquarie-group-ltd-has-995000-position-in-gulfport-energy-co-gpor.html.

Gulfport Energy Company Profile

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Gulfport Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulfport Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.