LYFT (LYFT) Now Covered by HSBC

Research analysts at HSBC started coverage on shares of LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the ridesharing company’s stock. HSBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.18% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of LYFT in a research report on Friday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Cross Research started coverage on shares of LYFT in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.01 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of LYFT in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of LYFT in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Consumer Edge started coverage on shares of LYFT in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. LYFT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.40.

NASDAQ LYFT opened at $59.90 on Thursday. LYFT has a 12 month low of $57.66 and a 12 month high of $88.60.

In other LYFT news, Director R. Ann Miura-Ko acquired 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $118,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LYFT stock. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,000 shares of the ridesharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,000.

About LYFT

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

