Lululemon Athletica (LULU) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

LULU has been the subject of a number of other reports. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $126.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $167.91.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $169.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a PE ratio of 43.52, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.52. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $91.19 and a 12 month high of $172.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, EVP Celeste Burgoyne sold 19,199 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.54, for a total transaction of $3,197,401.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,000,884.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 6,170 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.92, for a total transaction of $1,054,576.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,930,370.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,587,272 shares of company stock worth $378,855,992 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,977,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 3.2% during the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 5,301 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 12.5% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,846 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 9.8% during the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,110 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. 79.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the design, distribution, and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize athletic wear for female youth.

