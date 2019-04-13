Loom Network (LOOM) Market Capitalization Achieves $53.79 Million

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. During the last week, Loom Network has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Loom Network has a total market capitalization of $53.79 million and approximately $2.46 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loom Network token can now be bought for about $0.0690 or 0.00001357 BTC on exchanges including DEx.top, Tidex, Bittrex and GOPAX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006402 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00363455 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019831 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002259 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.36 or 0.01384234 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00218300 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00001635 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005994 BTC.

Loom Network Token Profile

Loom Network’s launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 779,683,440 tokens. The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io . The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network . Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork

Buying and Selling Loom Network

Loom Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, IDEX, Bitbns, Upbit, Kucoin, GOPAX, DEx.top, Coinbe, YoBit, Allbit, Hotbit, DragonEX, Poloniex, Binance, Bittrex, CoinExchange, LATOKEN, Fatbtc and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loom Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

