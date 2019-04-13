LogicBio Therapeutics (LOGC) vs. Its Rivals Head to Head Survey

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ: LOGC) is one of 114 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare LogicBio Therapeutics to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for LogicBio Therapeutics and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LogicBio Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 LogicBio Therapeutics Competitors 831 2771 6049 261 2.58

LogicBio Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $23.33, indicating a potential upside of 119.09%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 32.50%. Given LogicBio Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe LogicBio Therapeutics is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares LogicBio Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LogicBio Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A LogicBio Therapeutics Competitors -5,144.22% -64.24% -27.96%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.5% of LogicBio Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.9% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 43.5% of LogicBio Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LogicBio Therapeutics and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio LogicBio Therapeutics N/A -$17.62 million -3.50 LogicBio Therapeutics Competitors $897.63 million $190.37 million -1.33

LogicBio Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than LogicBio Therapeutics. LogicBio Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

LogicBio Therapeutics beats its competitors on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About LogicBio Therapeutics

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc., a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect. Its lead product candidate is LB-001 that is been developed for the treatment of Methylmalonic Acidemia, a life-threatening disease that presents at birth. LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. has a partnership with Children's Medical Research Institute (CMRI) of Australia to develop new viral vectors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

