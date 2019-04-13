Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL Trims Holdings in Metlife Inc (MET)

Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL trimmed its position in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,925 shares during the period. Metlife accounts for approximately 1.6% of Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL’s holdings in Metlife were worth $14,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Metlife during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Metlife during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Metlife during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Metlife during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Metlife by 1,052.6% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 76.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MET opened at $45.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.18. Metlife Inc has a 1 year low of $37.76 and a 1 year high of $48.92.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. Metlife had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.53%. Metlife’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Metlife Inc will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MET. UBS Group increased their price objective on Metlife from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Metlife from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Metlife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill cut Metlife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.84.

In related news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 2,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total value of $118,583.67. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,503.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 10,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $456,964.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,214 shares in the company, valued at $4,138,701.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Metlife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

