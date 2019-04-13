Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL Acquires New Position in Chubb Ltd (CB)

Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Chubb by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,280,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,982,160,000 after acquiring an additional 417,887 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Chubb by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 37,280,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,982,160,000 after acquiring an additional 417,887 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Chubb by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,252,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,037,250,000 after acquiring an additional 875,406 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Chubb by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,576,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,753,839,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,998,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,109,000 after acquiring an additional 291,892 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

In other news, insider Paul Bennett Medini sold 2,437 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.94, for a total transaction of $326,411.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,737,827.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,879 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total value of $2,412,771.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 192,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,946,161.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB opened at $139.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Chubb Ltd has a 1 year low of $119.54 and a 1 year high of $141.59. The stock has a market cap of $63.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.09. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chubb Ltd will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.93%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Sandler O’Neill cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Chubb from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $160.00 target price on Chubb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Chubb from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.33.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/13/lodestar-investment-counsel-llc-il-acquires-new-position-in-chubb-ltd-cb.html.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. Its North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; and professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, and excess casualty, as well as group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Featured Story: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.