Littelfuse, Inc. (LFUS) Shares Bought by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 40.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,674 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Littelfuse by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in Littelfuse in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in Littelfuse in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Littelfuse by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new position in Littelfuse in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Littelfuse news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total transaction of $252,382.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 400,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,808,594.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ian Highley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.98, for a total value of $195,980.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $725,321.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,048 shares of company stock worth $585,025. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LFUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Littelfuse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Longbow Research raised Littelfuse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Littelfuse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Finally, CIBC raised Littelfuse from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.00.

LFUS stock opened at $196.87 on Friday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.15 and a 1 year high of $238.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.92.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.13). Littelfuse had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $402.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. Littelfuse’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

