Liquidia Technologies Inc (LQDA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $930,000.00

Analysts expect that Liquidia Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LQDA) will announce sales of $930,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Liquidia Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $850,000.00 to $1.00 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Liquidia Technologies will report full-year sales of $3.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.93 million to $3.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.52 million, with estimates ranging from $2.50 million to $2.54 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Liquidia Technologies.

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.08.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LQDA shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Liquidia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liquidia Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

NASDAQ:LQDA opened at $10.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $159.11 million and a PE ratio of -1.36. Liquidia Technologies has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $38.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

In other news, SVP Benjamin Maynor sold 2,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $43,390.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kevin K. Gordon sold 11,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total value of $165,980.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,452 shares of company stock valued at $225,496. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQDA. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidia Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidia Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $336,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidia Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $403,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 16,453 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 56,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares during the period. 46.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liquidia Technologies

Liquidia Technologies, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

