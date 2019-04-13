LifeVantage Corp (LFVN) Holdings Lifted by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of LifeVantage Corp (NASDAQ:LFVN) by 110.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,392 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.22% of LifeVantage worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 46,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 12,954 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 210.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 238,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 161,555 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 96.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 18,755 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of LifeVantage during the fourth quarter worth $658,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of LifeVantage during the third quarter worth $398,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LFVN stock opened at $11.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $180.55 million, a PE ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.75. LifeVantage Corp has a 52 week low of $3.68 and a 52 week high of $17.08.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $58.17 million for the quarter. LifeVantage had a return on equity of 35.08% and a net margin of 2.92%. As a group, equities analysts predict that LifeVantage Corp will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

About LifeVantage

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, and distribution of nutraceutical dietary supplements and skin care products. The company offers Protandim, a scientifically-validated dietary supplement; LifeVantage TrueScience, an anti-aging skin care product; Axio, a line of energy drink mixes; Omega+, a fish oil dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and Vitamin D3; and PhysIQ, a weight management system, as well as Petandim for Dogs, a companion pet supplement formulated to treat oxidative stress in dogs.

