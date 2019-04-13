Liberty Tax (TAXA) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Liberty Tax (OTCMKTS:TAXA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, Barrington Research restated a market perform rating on shares of Liberty Tax in a research report on Friday, April 5th.
OTCMKTS:TAXA opened at $9.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.76. Liberty Tax has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $12.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
About Liberty Tax
Liberty Tax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada. The company also facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, such as refund transfer products and personal income tax refund discounting, as well as provides an online digital Do-It-Yourself tax program in the United States.
