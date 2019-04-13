LGT Capital Partners LTD. Has $19.16 Million Stake in Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. cut its stake in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 383,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,010 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International makes up approximately 1.4% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $19,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 56,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 24,873 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,439,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,121,000 after acquiring an additional 76,881 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 30,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 9.3% during the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 125,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,264,000 after acquiring an additional 10,688 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 696,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,881,000 after acquiring an additional 26,529 shares during the period. 76.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International stock opened at $49.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.90. Mondelez International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $37.42 and a fifty-two week high of $50.05.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 12.64%. Mondelez International’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 42.80%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Guggenheim began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.40.

In related news, EVP Gerhard W. Pleuhs sold 29,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $1,400,104.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 229,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,961,284. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alejandro Lorenzo sold 26,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $1,236,728.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,784,480.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,127 shares of company stock worth $3,398,519. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

