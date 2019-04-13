Legal & General Group Plc Lowers Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (SFM)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,744 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $4,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter worth about $53,331,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2,356.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,188,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,139,777 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 39.0% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,817,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,631,000 after buying an additional 1,070,177 shares during the period. Half Sky Capital UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter worth about $24,456,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 7,527.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,018,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,954,000 after buying an additional 1,005,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $21.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.49. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.63 and a fifty-two week high of $29.67.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

SFM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. BidaskClub cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.75 target price on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.21.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, COO Dan J. Sanders sold 6,398 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total transaction of $146,834.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,581.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Leroy Nielsen sold 17,267 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $396,104.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,999,405. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,394 shares of company stock worth $1,020,298. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

